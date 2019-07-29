The Northern Ireland only backstop is a win/win compromise that would transform the economy

There is one win/win compromise to the Brexit backstop impasse that I think Northern Ireland politicians really need to re-consider.

That is the Northern Ireland only backstop.

Imagine for a second that you are a fast growing foreign multi-national, looking to expand your business into the UK and the EU, where would you be most tempted to set up your European base?

This is not a compromise; this is the ideal outcome for Northern Ireland.

It would be transformative for the economy, and also secure Northern Ireland’s future in the UK.

Mark Doyle, Co Meath