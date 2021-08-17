The only surprise about the Taliban retaking Kabul is the speed with which it has happened

News Letter editorial

Not infrequently, developments at the United Nations raise fundamental questions about the legitimacy of the intergovernmental forum.

Membership of the UN Human Rights Council, for example, is often a soruce of controversy.

In 2018 countries such as Bahrain and Cameroon caused concern among rights activists. In 2020 the election of China, Russia, Cuba and Pakistan to the same sparked fresh alarm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And all the while, a UN which is frequently scathing about Israel seems, at best ineffectual in criticising other countries.

Amid the current crisis in Afghanistan, the UN Security Council — its most powerful body — has urged the government to be “united, inclusive and representative — including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women”.

This is all very well, but what will or even can the UN do?

The security council is frequently in effective deadlock, given the wildly diverging geopolitical views of its members, such the UK and China.

A grim reality of Afghanistan, learned over the last 20 years, is that there are essentially two options: either a semi permanent western presence to maintain stability in Kabul and the key cities and make a Taliban takeover almost impossible; or a western withdrawal, leading to a Taliban return.

The only surprise about the Taliban’s triumph in taking the capital of Afghanistan is that it happened so quickly.

It is wrong to blame any one side of the American political spectrum given that presidents as different as Donald Trump and Joe Biden both wanted US forces to quit.

Boris Johnson says there is no military solution to the problems in Afghanistan. Were all the humanitarian projects, for example to help women, which the Taliban are likely do dismantle, rooted in naivete or were they cosmetic?

Today we publish pictures of 10 Northern Ireland service personnel who gave their lives for Afghanistan.

We pay tribute to their bravery in the line of duty, and hope their sacrifice will yet be seen by Afghans to have contributed to a better society for them.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry