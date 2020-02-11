The positive politics of President Donald Trump contrasts with the negativity of the Democratic Party

Your readers may or may not respect the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump; he is not everyone’s cup of tea.

The Democratic Party obviously don’t and have, through impeachment, concentrated their political energies trying to eject him from the Oval office. T

hese ill-conceived political efforts have come to an abrupt end.

That the political opposition in the strongest and most successful world democracy concentrated all their energies and engaged in such an adversarial approach is baffling.

The Democrats’ defeatist attitude is in stark contrast to President Trump’s positive politics of delivering success for all the people.

In squandering opportunities and employing such negative tactics the Democrats may have strengthened Donald Trump’s prospects of a second term.

We will know on November 3 which political approach is favoured by the US electorate.

Robin Newton, DUP MLA, East Belfast