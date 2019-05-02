The powers that be seemed prepared, and waiting, for an emotive opportunity to announce talks

Who so quickly initiated, arranged, and managed the almost state funeral of Lyra McKee?

Perhaps it was done at a high level of authority with political involvement and intent?

Were the subsequent, so quickly announced, inter-party and inter-governmental talks pre-arranged in conjunction with the funeral?

Were the powers that be generally prepared, and waiting, for just such an emotive opportunity?

Will those talks be equally well managed to produce:

a) Resolution of the DUP-Sinn Fein impasse.

b) Restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

c) Resolution of the problems imposed on Ireland, north and south, by Brexit. If not, “why in God’s name” not?

Dennis Golden, Strabane