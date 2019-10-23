The pro-Union community needs to stick together but include Catholics, atheists, Irish language enthusiasts, immigrants and LGBT

This is no time for recrimination. Our political, economic and constitutional future is much too important for that.

Having said this, I find it easy to empathise with Ulster Unionist Party politicians having a pop at the DUP over their mismanagement of Brexit.

But the thought of the DUP relying on the words of Anna Soubry, Jo Swinson and Norman Lamb to defend them, is enough humiliation for now.

The pro-Union community needs to stick together like we never did before. But, unlike 1912, 1974, 1985, it is imperative we include moderate Catholics, atheists, agnostics, Irish language enthusiasts, immigrants, socialists and our LGBT friends.

Otherwise we will fail.

Alan S. Carson, (Founder of pro-union Mainstream group on social media)