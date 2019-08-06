A bully will kick you when he thinks you are down.

He will collect his sympathisers to surround you in the hope of destroying you.

Letter to the editor

I am glad that unionist leaders are currently sharing a similar hymn book as they witness the strutting of the Taoiseach, Sinn Fein, EU commissioners and lately members of US congress, who are prepared to block a trade deal if the UK does not do what they want.

They all seem to be experts on the Good Friday Agreement more so than the political leaders of Northern Ireland who actually negotiated it.

The pro-United Kingdom people of Northern have been made fools of for too long as they see the Queen despised and democratic structures rejected out of hand by republicans.

I feel we have taken enough abuse and suggest that all leaders who want our Province to succeed as part of the UK to co-operate as a team, display generosity toward each other and lay it on the line to our Westminster government we will be walking away from useless strategies until they honour the institutions of power provided by them.

Scotland and Wales, who are quite nationalist even though they whinge about matters, are working their institutions unlike republicans here who continually seek to undermine us.

Let us see a willingness among people of goodwill toward the Union of our UK to create enough space for each other to work in unison for the common good of all and to co-operate to ensure we develop a future within our Union of UK nations that are noted for their significant status in world affairs.

David Barbour,

Former UUP councillor, Coleraine