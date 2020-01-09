The Protestant middle-class have helped create this mess by backing Good Friday Agreement and now clamouring for Stormont to return

“When Catholics become middle-class they remain in their community or keep in touch with it. When Protestants become middle-class they move out and stay out.” Community relations report, 2014.

It was the Protestant middle–class who voted for the Good Friday Agreement which has led to the present mess. They are now clamouring for politicians to go back to Stormont knowing full well a return is conditional.

This with the passage of time would create an even bigger problem.

It is the Protestant middle-class who control the professions, business, education and the media and use their positions to undermine our community.

I cite as evidence North Down where they have created a semi-autonomous state within Northern Ireland. Don’t take my word for it, they, quite brazenly, tell you they are not unionists. These people have no loyalty to anyone but themselves.

We in Lurgan have further evidence for this where they continue to sacrifice the children of Craigavon Senior High to protect their own children. You can’t sink much lower than that.

They give a whole new meaning to the mantra: ‘Ourselves Alone.’

I have been very critical of Upper Bann DUP who I believe have assisted the failure of our children, but, Province-wide, the party leadership is right in warning against a “short term fix”.

They should continue to ignore the clamour to return to Stormont unless the conditions are right.

Another sticking plaster job could lead to major surgery.

Knowing their form the middle-class will just keep kicking the can down the road until we run out of road and it won’t be their problem. They’ll will it to our children.

Am I hoping against hope that in this New Year our community will recognise the enemy within?

Know thine enemy.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary