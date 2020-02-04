The Protestants have been the ‘Jews’ in Ireland

Tom Nash (‘Don’t forget how IRA backed Nazis,’ Jan 25) is entirely correct in suggesting that Holocaust Remembrance should include memories closer to home.

In 1933 the Jewish population of Europe was approximately 9.5 million. In 1950 it had fallen to 3.5 million, a drop of 60%.

From 1911 to 2011 the Protestant population of the (now) Irish Republic fell by 60%, as detailed in Robin Bury’s book ‘Buried Lives’.

What should be termed ‘The Protestant Holocaust’ experience of Irish nationalism’s deep seated hatred is one of the best concealed stories in modern history. Just as with anti-semitism it is deeply rooted, illogical and self-perpetuating.

The truth is that Protestants, since 1641, have been the ‘Jews’ in Ireland, blamed for everything and forgiven for nothing.

The clear riposte to those who invite us to embrace an Irish identity, and to those who encourage us to do so, is to demand a full, frank international investigation into The Protestant Holocaust.

Robert Wallace, Portadown