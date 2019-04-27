The real tribute to Lyra McKee would be to change our way of thinking

The funeral in St Anne’s on Wednesday of Lyra McKee delivered a soft blend of inspiration and despair to match the hopeful hopelessness of our one-eyed politicians.

Father Martin Magill touched the aching nerve of the packed cathedral with his appeal that Lyra’s be the last life stolen by the madness still stalking our society.

Letter to the editor

Poor him, poor Lyra, poor all of us.

Despite buying this repeatedly failing line throughout our lives — here it is again.

Poor killers too? Really? Yes.

They will never get Lyra’s blood off their hands — ever.

They will be forever defined by the futile hatred of the godfathers and godmothers who sent them out to ‘get even’.

For nothing — a past they never knew and which cannot be fixed by vengeance.

The sins of the fathers are truly visited upon the sons — whether you believe in God or not.

What else can we call this legacy of darkness, super-imposed for life on the young and vulnerable, than a manifestation of evil?

Their masters concocted this.

They must escape it before it engulfs us again.

So could anything make Father Magill’s prayer grantable this time?

Can we put a stop to the killing?

Answer — only if we do something we have not tried before.

We must find a message of hope, a vision of the future that will inspire us to work together for it straight away.

We must create a prosperous future for our children that will sweep away the failures of the past.

That is what Lyra was looking for.

Our politicians are not visionaries, they are mirrors of us.

We expect them to think. But mirrors don’t think. They reflect.

Want Father Magill’s prayer to be answered?

Make real tribute to Lyra?

Change your way of thinking.

In my website (link below) I advance my thoughts on how to do so.

Garvin Crawford, Comber (www.intradependenceni.com)