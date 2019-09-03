The rejection of sovereignty is just life in Northern Ireland

To quote Ben Lowry (‘Unionists are too polite to say get lost in New Ireland debate,’ August 31):

‘Note that unionists and mainland Britons never harry Irish nationalists into participating in a ‘new UK’ debate ... It would be a stupid thing to try to impose such a debate on nationalists.’

Does he honestly not know that Britain imposes sovereignty over Irish people in Northern Ireland?

Does he know that unionists reject Irish sovereignty?

Such is life in Northern Ireland.

According to Newton Emerson, Margaret Thatcher hinted that Irish people in Northern Ireland who did not want to be in the UK could move to the Irish Republic. Who is the intruder, Irish people or the UK?

Malachy Scot, Belfast BT15