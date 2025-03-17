The remarkable history of Saint Patrick's Day casts a long shadow over Ulster

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday March 17 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report 286 years ago, this newspaper reported on this symbolic date in the calendar.

‘LONDON, March 17 [what would be 1739 in the modern calendar].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This being St. Patrick's Day, the Tutelar Saint of Ireland, the same was observed at Court as a Collar Day, when the Knights Companions of the most Noble Order of the Garter, Thistle and Bath, appeared in the Collars of their respective Orders.’

We have on these pages of this, the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world, been reporting on Saint Patrick’s Day for almost 300 years. And, as the snippet above shows, those reports have not just related to celebrations of March 17 on this island, but in the rest of the British Isles, and indeed further afield. The shadow of Saint Patrick is a long one.

Not that much is known about the Romano-British Christian missionary, yet he is as the picture opposite from Chicago shows marked on either side of the Atlantic, and indeed further afield.

The News Letter reports above were almost 200 years before partition yet came more than a century after the plantation of Ulster, which itself was almost a century after the Reformation, that had such impact on this island. Yet even that seismic Catholic-Protestant rupture happened a millennium after Patrick was alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Saint Patrick not only pre-dates any Orange and Green split, and even a Catholic and Protestant one, he is active centuries before the East-West Catholic-Orthodox schism, and is from the fledgling days of Christianity itself. Patrick is known for bringing the faith to Ireland, even if there is evidence of some earlier presence.