The remarkable history of Saint Patrick's Day casts a long shadow over Ulster
In a report 286 years ago, this newspaper reported on this symbolic date in the calendar.
‘LONDON, March 17 [what would be 1739 in the modern calendar].
This being St. Patrick's Day, the Tutelar Saint of Ireland, the same was observed at Court as a Collar Day, when the Knights Companions of the most Noble Order of the Garter, Thistle and Bath, appeared in the Collars of their respective Orders.’
We have on these pages of this, the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world, been reporting on Saint Patrick’s Day for almost 300 years. And, as the snippet above shows, those reports have not just related to celebrations of March 17 on this island, but in the rest of the British Isles, and indeed further afield. The shadow of Saint Patrick is a long one.
Not that much is known about the Romano-British Christian missionary, yet he is as the picture opposite from Chicago shows marked on either side of the Atlantic, and indeed further afield.
The News Letter reports above were almost 200 years before partition yet came more than a century after the plantation of Ulster, which itself was almost a century after the Reformation, that had such impact on this island. Yet even that seismic Catholic-Protestant rupture happened a millennium after Patrick was alive.
So Saint Patrick not only pre-dates any Orange and Green split, and even a Catholic and Protestant one, he is active centuries before the East-West Catholic-Orthodox schism, and is from the fledgling days of Christianity itself. Patrick is known for bringing the faith to Ireland, even if there is evidence of some earlier presence.
We report on page three on the things that can be done in NI to trace his heritage. We report on the Catholic and Protestant markings of today, and the influence that the occasion brings to NI politicians in the US. And on the secular markings, such as sport, of this date at an uplifting point in the season, early spring.