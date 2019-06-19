It is almost ironical that the recent survey carried out by a national newspaper indicates that Sinn Fein support has fallen seven points to just 12% in the Republic of Ireland, two points below the 2016 election result, and leader Mary Lou McDonald, all soporific since her inception has fallen seven points to 32% in the ‘satisfaction’ ratings.

The party must now accept that the freefall in support is a reflection on her leadership, which apart from walking behind an absurd ‘England get out of Ireland’ banner in a St Patrick’s day parade in New York is right up there with Arlene Foster in the political negativity stakes.

We still wait for her to say something revelatory about her stock subject — a united Ireland, such as, what will it be like for those opinions may differ from hers?

There has been no act or proposal on her part that would indicate a readiness to take a course of action or to open a relationship.

Sinn Fein like the DUP is anchored in a political mire bellowing the same old message.

Well as the polls would suggest, ‘the times they are a changin’ and so must Mary Lou, otherwise she may find her party blown away in the winds of yesterday should the downward spiral continue.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry