The UK government must push ahead with high-speed rail

The government is believed to be edging towards approving HS2, the high speed railway link between London and the north of England.

The scheme has been in doubt due to spiralling cost and relentless criticism that it does not represent value for money, but now has the backing the chancellor, Sajid Javid, whose support is critical. The prime minister has already said that his instinct is to give it the go-ahead.

This is very good news for the United Kingdom as it leaves the European Union, later today.

Britain has always been one of the most dynamic nations in history. It pioneered democracy in the 1500s and 1600s.

It was at the heart of the enlightenment, in which science and ideas flourished, around the time the News Letter and many other newspapers were launched in the 1730s.

It led the later industrial revolution.

It built a global empire, which, for all its faults (endlessly talked up by enemies of Britain) has led to immense cultural influence and links and goodwill, all around the world.

That legacy is one reason that the City of London is a powerhouse, which in turn helps to subsidise the regions such as Northern Ireland.

But it is dismaying that the UK has latterly become so timid about infrastructure. Mr Johnson failed to get his way with a major new airport in the Thames Valley, that could have been one of the best airports in the world.

There is only one high speed rail link — a short stretch called HS1 through Kent.

Of course HS2 should be built. That costs cannot be controlled on infrastructure schemes is another matter that deserves its own scrutiny.

We need good infrastructure in Northern Ireland too: the A6 road is edging towards a major upgrade. The A5 needs upgraded as does the York Street interchange. And a train that got to Dublin in an hour would only require the modest Intercity 125 technology that was deployed in England in the 1970s.