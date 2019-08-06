The Union is at risk if we mess up Brexit

It is obvious to anyone by now who takes an interest in the politics of Northern Ireland, that the government of the Irish Republic are more interested in achieving a united Ireland rather than a customs free border as exists at the moment.

An article on page 2 of the i newspaper on the August 3/4 this year under the heading of ‘Lack of Action on Reunification Vote,’ states that Senator Mark Daly of Fianna Fail who sits in the Irish Senate has accused Leo Varadkar of not making necessary preparations for the possible reunification of Ireland.

Unionists in Northern Ireland and within the Conservative Party need to take heed of the fact that the ‘Union’ that unites the United Kingdom is in danger of breaking up if we make a mess of Brexit.

There are still those in the main political parties at Westminster who do not take Northern Ireland’s position with in UK seriously and would prefer to see a united Ireland.

Members of the Northern Ireland Conservatives in particular need to do more to highlight the problems of NI within the Conservative Party nationally and stress the wish of a majority of its people to stay within the UK.

Unionists in Northern Ireland as well as the NI Conservatives need to do more to persuade ‘Pro-Union Catholics’ to vote unionist or for the NI Conservatives rather than waste their vote on the Alliance Party, who continue to sit on the fence in regards to the border and Northern Ireland’s position within the UK.

James Annett, London N7