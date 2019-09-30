Support from some health service staff who are opposing the forthcoming abortion bill is encouraging.

They are working in a service that exists to save lives and provide support to the vulnerable encourages a life-saving culture.

Letter to the editor

I was sitting once in a public place and a person engaged me in conversation on the topic of abortion. It appeared they were in the animal rearing business. They remarked that “we are allowed to abort animals but not humans”. I gathered by the tone that consideration was not being properly given to the difference between a human and an animal.

I have heard the common expression ‘life is cheap’. So it seems in today’s expanding culture.

The value of human life in God’s creation is highly important. In the range of human behaviour resulting in the death of a person, our judicial system can look at the possibility of murder when a human is killed but never an animal.

I hope the value and dignity of human life will be maintained in Northern Ireland.

David Barbour,

Coleraine