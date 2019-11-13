The View’s formula for the election

I regularly enjoy being challenged by fair and balanced analysis on BBC Northern Ireland’s The View from an assortment of academics, professors, and journalists.

Last Thursday night, however, we were subjected to the ‘view’ of a veteran broadcaster, whom I perceive to be nationalist, a pro-nationalist spokesperson for a well known blog site that is also now perceived to be pro-nationalist and one moderate pro-Union commentator.

Will the BBC be continuing with this injudicious formula for the duration of general election 2019?

Alan S. Carson, (Founder of the pro-union Mainstream group on social-media), Castlereagh BT5