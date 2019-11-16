There are so many environmental issues to care about yet the Green Party backs ‘green’ nationalists

I concur with Ben Lowry’s article in last Saturday’s News Letter (‘This is a vital time for environment, yet at times it can seem that the Green Party NI focus is elsewhere,’ November 9) on the actions of the Green Party in pulling out of areas for political reasons rather than championing environmental issues.

I for one have been writing in this paper on the inadequate planning rural protection from the housing blight that PPS 21 has brought to our countryside, as we already see the rules being exploited.

There are so many environmental issues to care about, yet the Green Party choose to withdraw from an area, namely North Belfast, in support of Sinn Fein/IRA.

Clare Bailey and the Green Party should be ashamed of seeking to help a party that the police have said their assessment has not changed from being run by the army council.

It is not a surprise that the SDLP withdrew as the party seems to try to ‘out green’ Sinn Fein/IRA.

Whatever way they try to dress it up, the SDLP and Sinn Fein/IRA have a pact to maximise the republican vote.

Unionists need to be aware of this threat to the Union and vote accordingly.

John Mulholland, Doagh