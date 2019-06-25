There is a European Union justification for a fixed link from Ulster to Scotland

A very strategic argument for a Belfast fixed link has perhaps been lying right under noses.

The European Union defines Cork to Dublin to Belfast to Stranraer as one of the top 10 of Trans-European networks.

This certainly implies a fixed link and reinstatement of the Dumfries to Stranraer line.

After all how else is continental Europe to be accessed in a speedy and efficient way?

Such a facility would inter-join the UK and create a bigger UK logistics sector including a marshalling yard in Belfast area.

And in European terms it would be as strategic as the Oresund Bridge Gotthard and Brenner Base Tunnels.

On these grounds a case for EU support and buy in.

John Barstow,

Pulborough, West Sussex