I often come across Christians from the Protestant faith who state that they eschew popery in all its forms, yet I have often wondered do they really understand what they are saying when they greet one another with ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Christmas’.

The name of this Roman holiday comes from the Mass of Christ or ‘Christ-Mass’ which date was observed by the Roman Catholic Church as December 25th long before the later reformers decided to keep it as one of their holidays.

The word ‘Mass’ is invoked every time this is wished.

Surely that is a form of popery, or at least it’s origins are quite Roman?

No such holiday was kept by St Patrick or the early saints of Ireland who refused all edicts and observances that emanated from Rome. They might not have been ‘Protestants’ but they clearly knew the difference between Biblical observances and man-made ones.

As for Santa and Christmas Trees I don’t think Jesus would condone such superstitions in His Holy Name.

We are instructed to remember the Lord’s atoning death, not His birth or His infancy. How many kings of England do they recall each year as a baby? The Incarnation was a great miracle, but Jesus went on to do even greater by dying on the Cross for our sins.

Whilst His birth may have heralded that eventuality, the early Church and godly Jews did not celebrate ‘birth’-days. That was the practice of despots like Herod and Pharoah in the Bible who followed pagan rituals, decadence and self-absorption, which is the opposite of giving glory to God, rather it is all about them.

There is a great amount of sentimentality attached to what has become the Christ-Mass Season, but is it really of God at all? It surely features forms of decadence, waste and gluttony that do not reflect the life of Yeshua (Jesus). Just some food for thought as so many get ready for the feasting and merriment.

We must not forget that yet another Great Day approaches. Are we ready for that?

Colin Nevin, Bangor