There is no need for people to rush to get their Northern Ireland high street voucher

Northern Ireland’s high street voucher scheme has been launched to massive demand.

The online application portal for the cash spending gift was overwhelmed as soon as it opened yesterday morning.

For all the popularity of the scheme, there are arguments for and against it.

Among the points to be made in opposition are the fact that there has already been such a massive UK government financial stimulus that the economy is in danger of in some respects over-heating, such as with regard to inflation.

Some of the house prices rises in the UK, including in Northern Ireland, have raised the worrying prospect of a return to unaffordable housing.

These are among the reasons why England, for example, has not issued a similar high street spending grant to people.

On the other hand, this new financial scheme in Northern Ireland will provide a much needed boost to the Province’s high streets.

Whatever the merits or problems with a voucher system, this one has been set in motion by Stormont so we might as well enjoy it, and hope that it alleviates pain among retailers — particularly smaller ones who have had an agonising 18 months.

A staggering half million people in Northern Ireland had by last evening already applied for a ‘Spend Local’ card, so there is no need to worry about lcak of awareness, or an apathetic take up.

But as the assembly Economy minister Gordon Lyons MLA has said, there is no need to rush.

Applications will remain open for another four weeks.

In the meantime, with a determined effort to close the last gaps in the vaccination programme of the general public, let us hope further lockdowns can be avoided, and therefore there is less need for abnormal support systems such as handing, in effect, spending money to people en masse.

