There must be a quicker way to count the votes in this modern day

With Single Transferable Vote electoral system, surely there must be a quicker way in this modern day and age to count and transfer the votes, with all these computer and mathematical wizards.

Surely they can come up with a foolproof system, instead of the current method which was taking over 12 hours to sort out one ward.

Letter to the editor

One simple solution could be if there are eight candidates first preferences would get eight points, second preference would get seven points, add up the points and the five with the most points would be elected, instead of all the toing and froing.

Val Young, Carrickfergus