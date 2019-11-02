This is no time for a falling out among unionists

Whilst Steve Aiken is correct to be annoyed with the DUP, this is not the time to fall out with them on electorate pacts.

Unionism is in crisis and the latest betrayal by Boris Johnson means we need to be more united to achieve optimum number of MPs to fight for a better Brexit deal for this province.

Otherwise we are on the slippery slope to a united Ireland aided by those in Brussels, Dublin and London.

So stop bickering and name-calling and work together.

Behave like responsible unionist politicians.

Linda Carson, Co Fermanagh