Too many weather warnings can lead to lowering of guard

It was back in 2013 that the Met Office, in conjunction with Met Éireann in the Republic, decided to introduce a storm naming system.

The weather in late October that year had caused 17 deaths across Europe and it was felt that a new single naming system would increase public awareness of impending weather events and improve public safety.

The first UK windstorm to be named was Abigail in November 2015 and over the last three winters in the UK we have seen a host of ‘storm’ systems given names.

Most people would agree it has been a qualified success. As a result of media publicity, and the rise of social media in particular, members of the public are more aware of impending severe weather and take precautions.

However, this winter, we have seen a flip side to the coin. First came the blaze of publicity around Storm Ophelia that hit landfall in the UK in October amid a series of dire warnings.

Schools closed for two days (to much derision) and workers either left their offices early or didn’t go in at all, but while the storm had a major impact in the Republic, and claimed several lives, its effect north of the border was negligible.

At the weekend, Storm Dylan passed with barely a whimper.

The consequence of so many warnings is that when several turn into a damp squib it can lead to complacency.

Perhaps that was the case on Tuesday when Storm Eleanor caused more disruption than any of its predecessors this winter. There was an outcry after three Irish League football matches were abandoned, and with the benefit of hindsight, none should have got under way. But it was only on Tuesday afternoon that the weather warning was upgraded to amber and in any case, perhaps officials were worried about a backlash if the severe weather never materialised.

Of course weather forecasting is not an exact science and forecasters can be taken off guard if systems suddenly gather strength like Eleanor or fizzle out like Ophelia. But the warning system must be improved if complacency is not to set in.