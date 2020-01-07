Tories should maintain their reputation for fiscal prudence

The chancellor Sajid David will present the first post-Brexit Budget in early March.

He is offering major public expenditure for parts of the UK that have been “left behind”.

One of the most welcome aspects of Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to make it Downing Street is that it averts possible financial ruin under his rule. The Labour leader never seemed to find an overseas leftist regime of which he disapproved, not even if, as in Venezuela, it led to economic disaster. Mr Corbyn wanted to pursue a long discredited policy of tax (and tax and tax again) and (extreme) spend. It is not so much that big expenditure is itself ruinous — many countries successfully follow a policy of heavy taxation and major public expenditure, such as much of Scandinavia — it is that he thought the revenue part of the equation would be easy, by saturating a tiny number of wealthy people.

An emergency budget would probably have followed if Labour had won in December. His spending plans were dwarfed by any feasible revenue options.

But Boris Johnson also came close to reckless in his spending pledges. The Tories pledged an end to austerity, as if their own role as the architects of it was something to be embarrassed about. In fact, supported by the Lib Dems, it got the nation back on to secure financial footing, and put an end to the selfish thinking that is OK to spend today and build up debts that are paid in the future by people who are now young.

If anything, there was not enough financial restraint.

The Tories now have five years ahead of them so can afford politically to be prudent financially. Let us hope they are so, and that rash campaign promises are shelved.

In the meantime, there is talk about money for the return of Stormont. The Province of course should always gratefully accept Treasury funding. But it must not become a substitute for hard decisions about where to prioritise our expenditure, or be an excuse to evade public sector and budgeting reforms.

Nor should it be cover for unacceptable political concessions.