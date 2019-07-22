Translink chief: Huge numbers of people used public transport during the Open championship

In the region of 200,000 people used Translink services during The 148th Open championship week.

There was unprecedented demand for Translink’s bus, coach and train services with record numbers travelling on board public transport and The Open Park and Ride service to Portrush, from July 14 to 21.

A massive thank you to all our staff, partner agencies, volunteers and customers for their support during this major transport operation.

Every available bus, coach and train was used to deliver our golf transport plan providing convenient journey options for spectators while also maintaining normal services for our regular customers.

We were pleased to play our role in ensuring hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed this spectacular championship and showcasing the Causeway Coast to visitors from all across the world.

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive