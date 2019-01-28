Trevor Clarke: Focus on border by Irish nationalism is political opportunism, underwritten by a threat of violence

Irish republican extremists using physical violence at the border to make a political point isn’t news.
But the stunt carried out by Sinn Fein on Saturday prompts questions for ‘civic nationalism’, who surely didn’t support the IRA’s anti-unionist terrorism on the frontier and wouldn’t support such violence in the future. So:
Who’s threatening a ‘hard’ border?
Who’s suggesting its existence will lead to terrorism?
Who will carry out the terrorism?
Aided by whom?
On who’s behalf?
Remarkably there is little challenge on these points in the many media debates on Brexit and the Irish/UK border. It is instead accepted as a given that republican violence will ‘just happen’ because of opposition to the outcome of a democratic vote and the denial of constitutional reality.
A republican from a century ago said “England’s difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity”. That view remains today. The focus on the border by Irish nationalism is nothing other than political opportunism, underwritten by a threat of violence.
Anyone committed to peace and democracy, respect and equality, would reject this and get on with finding a way of delivering Brexit that threatens no one.
Trevor Clarke, DUP councillor, Coleraine