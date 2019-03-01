Trevor Ringland: Where is the six year plan to investigate 700 unsolved security force murders?

Controversial legacy inquests have now been funded, while Stormont is in abeyance.

If how the legacy issues are going to be dealt with is on the basis of those “who shout loudest” then those who have shown so much grace in the past to allow the peace/political process to evolve are going to have to be more strident in their demands.

Letter to the editor

The importance of this is that we will fail future generations if we allow history to be re-written for political expediency.

The government has made a big enough mess of the politics here and as the saying goes if you have got yourself into a hole the first rule, if you want to get out of it, is stop digging!

There are over 700 unsolved murders of members of the security forces.

What is the six year plan, with budget, to deal with those? Most democracies investigate those murders as a priority.

Trevor Ringland, Holywood