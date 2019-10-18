Tribute due on book about the ash for cash scandal

Tribute must be paid to Sam McBride for highlighting in his new publication Burned, the oligarchy at Stormont masquerading as a credible political party under the guise of the DUP.

We are not surprised when he reported that Arlene Foster requested several officials to leave the room, including the private secretary whose role was to minute meetings involving ministers.

No interlopers who might approve of the Museum of Free Derry project which had gone through all requisite board approval, but which one of those in the room claimed she described as having ‘no history’ or ‘tourists benefits’.

Well, Arlene it has now in abundance.

While her objections to any asset which would be to Derry’s/ Londonderry’s benefit is perhaps not unexpected, her political paucity in accepting a Christmas turkey from one of the companies benefiting from her department’s botched Renewable Heat Incentive is.

That the DUP leader felt it appropriate to accept the gift of a turkey is a revealing insight to her personas.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry