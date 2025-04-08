TUV party conference 2025
The feeling of euphoria and momentum was clear to see at the conference as the party is maintaining a 11% vote share in recent opinion polls. The election of party leader to the House of Commons has gave the party a big bounce, we are no longer a one man band party for sure.
I will never forget being there on the night (morning) to see Jim Allister elected, the most seismic event of the 2024 general election in Northern Ireland. I was very impressed by the speakers, as always Jim Allister party leader and new MP for North Antrim did us proud as did Timothy Gaston MLA who replaced Jim at the Assembly and has recently shown his ability as a great politician. As always Councillor Ron Mcdowell spoke well as to be expected in his role as deputy leader, he is an excelled media performer.The guest speaker was Jon Burrows a retired Police Service of Northern Ireland officer who gave us much to think about on what is happening to policing across Northern Ireland.
But of all those that spoke I was particularly impressed by the young party members who spoke for being so articulate, they are the future of the Union and with such talent our party can only go from strength to strength. One thing I like about the TUV is its great ability to tell the truth when so many parties have made it party policy not to do so and for asking the difficult questions that really do matter to Unionists for example on the sea border.