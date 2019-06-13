Two big parties must compromise for benefit of all

The latest figures show that Northern Ireland is growing in economic terms.

The hard work ethic of our people is truly reflected in this growth, as tourism here is on track to be worth £1 billion, and 40% of our electricity will come from renewable energy sources, all due before the end of the decade.

This trending economic rise needs to be backed up by a political willingness to make this country work for everyone.

There are multiple ideas and policies developed by the Civil Service which are just waiting on the political shelf, that simply require a ministerial sign-off before they can be introduced.

These are mainly uncontroversial issues and decisions that don’t come with a political stigma attached, yet they are simply wasting away in our current deadlock, and with them the ability to make people’s lives that little bit better.

I am extremely thankful that Northern Ireland is thriving despite the inaction of the political elite.

All parties are engaging in a talks process to return an Executive and Assembly, but the final decision lies with the two largest political parties.

It is up to them to decide if they can compromise and work together to end the political stalemate, and start helping the economy rather than hindering it.

Philip Agnew, Belfast BT4, Vice Chairman (International), Ulster Young Unionists, UUP youth wing