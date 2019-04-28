UK has allowed republicans to paralyse NI government

Our political system here is a mockery.

We have legislation, systems and governance to set up institutions and yet the UK government allows the talking heads of militant republicanism and apologists of armed insurrection when it suits to paralyse democratically installed government.

Letter to the editor

I have expressed my views to unionist representatives that those who want to work should form a wanting to work group and invite Westminster leaders to meet with them at Stormont.

Those who were elected and refuse to work can stay out if they wish. Republicans know the history of some duplicitous leaders in the nodd, nodd, wink, wink, cabinets and use it to manipulate the British government.

How can anything be properly delivered here when a sovereign government is unwilling to firmly demand appropriate behaviour.

David Barbour,

Coleraine