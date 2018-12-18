UK should not throw in towel but instead go for WTO terms

Ben Lowry’s astute article on Saturday (‘A return to EU will be grim, but there are no good options,’ Dec 15) circumnavigates the Brexit trough over which the UK has hit rock bottom with the EU.

From the backstop to the psychological effects of a no deal before stopping off in Norway, we are invited to consider Corbyn the prime minister, Scottish independence and the Provos’ impact on Brexit.

Letter to the editor

Ben’s final destination arrives back at the remainer station, where although he thinks staying in the EU will be grim, there are no good options.

Some may agree with Ben’s point about the potential national emotional crisis on the Brexit journey.

But hang on, it is far from over and will not end by people being bullied, bamboozled and berated to the point they throw in the towel. The defeatists elitists would just love that to happen.

As all professional negotiators reveal the real negotiations only begin toward the end game time — the position the UK sits at now (except under Teresa May’s instruction we have not had a good negotiator in our corner).

But that will change. So think carefully before telling 17.4 million Britishers of whom 350 thousand are Northern Irish unionists that our vote to leave is to be scrapped. That it was all a false dawn, like it or not we are staying in the EU.

Now that is a crisis Ben. A real live crisis which will not be tolerated by any libertarian.

Leo Varadkar played the Irish card against the British and won over Guy Verhofstadt and the EU’s backing for their Irish friends — a matter in which they have dutifully obliged and shown their dislike for the UK. However this is all to no avail when resulting from the EU shutting the door the UK walks into a better deal under WTO terms.

In the big world of global trade there is no such a conclusion as a no deal, only a no agreement. Leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement is the fault entirely of the EU, who prefer to punish rather the do business.

I doubt that any local business would turn their back on trading in the UK across Europe and the rest of the world.

There is nothing grim in securing markets and finding new trading partners who want to do business.

Lets leave the psychological warfare to the project fear enemies of the British who cannot respect the democratic majority of the people’s choice and the people’s vote.

Yes Ben, staying in the EU would be grim, but look around there are better options when the right people promote them.

David McNarry,

Ex UUP and Ukip MLA, Comber