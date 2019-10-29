David Campbell, former Ulster Unionist party chairman is talking sense whilst incoming UUP leader, Steve Aiken MLA is talking nonsense (‘If Ulster Unionists stand in all seats, it will be a declaration of war on fellow unionists and a boost for Sinn Fein,’ October 28).

Unionism cannot afford division at this critical time because of the clear threat from Sinn Fein and Alliance Party in many seats including his own of South Antrim.

Whilst DUP have made mistakes, it is certainly not them who have put a border down the Irish Sea.

PM Boris Johnson is the culprit and our support must go to the DUP as they persevere to stop Northern Ireland being treated differently.

Is Steve Aiken blind in that he cannot see the swing to Alliance throughout NI at the European elections?

Maybe also he ought to realise that social policies of three parties who supported Remain (Alliance, Ulster Unionist and Sinn Fein) differ very little in that they support a severe abortion regime and also same-sex marriage here.

Pro-lifers in the Ulster Unionist Party have been left isolated because of party policy which panders toward political correctness in both these areas.

If the new leader wishes to push the ‘self destruct’ button on his party that is his business.

I personally will support the social conservative in my constituency who has striven for a clean Brexit and that is the DUP man.

Raymond Stewart, Mossley, South Antrim