Unionist leaders are less boastful in tone than before, which is a welcome change

A colleague of mine who is nationalist occasionally raised the subject of different public image strategies used by unionists and nationalists.

He thought unionists were too ready to sound boastful when on the media and at rallies.

He explained that nationalist and republican leaders were better at stage management than unionists.

They knew when to dress down and stoop before the world press demonstrating a downtrodden people in front of an erect overconfident and strident unionist leadership.

That, of course, did not delete the bloody terror campaign launched by PIRA against the state.

He is not a supporter of Sinn Fein/IRA but thought they were better at media management. Indeed, at a different time, a cleric of the Catholic church remarked to me he thought our leadership did not have a good media strategy.

In regard to the current political chicanery of the non-unionist leaders, they can blame Brexit as much as they want, but many have not changed in their desire to destroy our state.

I am glad some unionist leaders have toned down a temptation to sound over boastful.

Victory jamborees are counter-productive; it only stirs up fleshly pride and feeds the fires of revenge. Pray the Lord will call you up to higher things as in Luke 14 v 7 - 14.

Certainly, whoever wants to reject these remarks of mine can do so.

I suggest you give some thought to the matter and like our forefathers to pray to the Lord to prevent any attempt to destroy the Christian heritage we all benefited from for many decades.

David Barbour, Coleraine