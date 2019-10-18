Unionists being set adrift by the UK government

Not since the systematic annihilation of the North American Indians in their way of life at the latter half of the nineteenth century by the United States government has such treachery taken place of an indigenous minority as now being instigated by the government upon the Protestant unionists of Ulster in their proposed treaty with the Europeans.

The Northern Ireland unionists are being set adrift, to be ethnically cleansed by the British government contriving against their will and they can do nothing to avoid the consequences looming up from the southern horizon.

The Coronation Oath by Elizabeth II in June 1953 constitutionally will no longer apply to Northern Ireland.

Manacled and shackled by the treaty to a union of European republics under the direction and will of the government of Ireland.

All they can hope for is the Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage can destroy the Conservatives and a duplicitous leader into oblivion at the forthcoming general election.

As for the DUP – they will need to decide on which side of the bread they wish to butter, or will they become the Christmas turkeys?

Morrison W Woods, Bangor