Unionists cannot claim Northern Ireland in its entirety

In his tribute to Theresa May (‘Prime minister is a unionist who reluctantly agreed to damage the Union,’ May 25) Ben Lowry stated:

‘I have no doubt she is as much a unionist as she says, but she has come to the conclusion that the Withdrawal Agreement, which does significant damage to the Union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, will do less damage than any other outcome, including No Deal.’

The Union is strictly between unionists and their fellow British in Great Britain.

Unionists have no legitimate claim to Northern Ireland “in its entirety”.

The same applies to British sovereignty.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15