Unionists should adopt the approach of Donald Trump and boycott Irish goods

Now that the United Kingdom has left the European Union at 11pm on 31 January 2020, it is now time for the unionist community of Northern Ireland to come together by taking a leaf out of Donald Trump’s spread sheets on trade sanctions.

Obviously not against the Americans but the Irish Republic.

A total boycott on the purchase of all goods and products to include food, agricultural, dairy and beverages, produced in the Republic of Ireland.

All these products can be left on the supermarket shelves to reach their sell-by dates, or unsellable-by dates.

The Republic of Ireland, as far as the UK is concerned, is once again a foreign country, no longer reliant on net contributions the UK makes to the EU budget, which will cease.

After all, history tells us that’s what the ‘Easter Rising’ was all about – independence.

The Taoiseach may have deep concerns that the Irish economy will slide into meltdown if the UK eventually decides or has no choice but to impose tariffs on EU imports.

To mitigate this looming crisis, the Taoiseach could consider asking his good friend, the British prime minister, to put the Republic of Ireland on the list of countries for foreign aid (Department for International Development); £14.6 billion are up for grabs!

The RoI may, in the not-too-distant future, come to a decision that it is in their best economic interest to leave the EU and align in parallel with the UK under WTO rules.

How’s this to trump the Belfast Agreement?

Morrison W Woods, Bangor, Co Down