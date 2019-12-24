Unionists should note: it is not called Perfidious Albion for nothing

Re ‘Ben Lowry: So much for Boris Johnson helping unionists out of a sense of guilt for his betrayal of them,’ December 21.

Unfortunately for everyone, Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party and indeed the British government don’t do ‘guilt’.

They only do self preservation and power for themselves regardless of the price everyone else has to pay.

Unionism have been warned, ad nauseam, that Boris, the conservatives and the British establishment can never be trusted and will use and abuse Northern Ireland and its people, regardless of political affiliation, to further their own ambitions.

Does any sensible person really think that an elite, self absorbed, and ambitious British politician, born, raised and educated on a different island, with no exposure at all to Northern Ireland, its people, its politics or its history can ever understand or care about a small population hundreds of miles away in the northeast corner of a different island, who might in some way hinder this man’s ambitions, because if they do, now would be a good time to take stock.

It is not called perfidious Albion for nothing.

‘What a fool I was. I was only a puppet, and so was Ulster, and so was Ireland, in the political game that was to get the Conservative Party into power.’ Edward Carson 1921.

Those words ring just as true today as they did 98 years ago. The importance of learning history is not to repeat the mistakes of the past, perhaps it’s time to spend more time learning the factual and complicated history of these islands, not just the ‘whitewashed’ version fed to us through our school textbooks.

There are only so many times any body should let others delude, deceive and betray them.

And nationalists are not kidding themselves either, but at least seem to be aware of the duplicitous nature of this establishment. Boris is not ‘placating’ nationalist, it’s just useful to him at the minute to him in whatever his plans are for the future.

Kidding ourselves that Northern Ireland, is important to Boris, when the needs of Scotland, which is more financially sound, are completely disregarded. It’s time for a good hard dose of cold reality.

Mary Russell, Balregan, Dundalk, Co Louth