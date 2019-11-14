Unionists should realise they have more in common with their neighbours than with the English

Nationalists have been emphasising this for centuries that no English person or English government has the best interests of any part of Ireland or its people at heart.

They partitioned Ireland against the wishes of the people, even the unionist leader Lord Carson opposed it with a vengeance.

England has created and fostered division and strife; they have pitted people against each other on religious/sectarian grounds and washed their hands of the consequences.

The people on this island could work out any differences they have, and as an Irish republican I don’t see anything that is not negotiatable or insurmountable, the old arguments that the Catholic Church would rule is long since been abandoned and rightly so.

To unionists I say take the wise words of David Ervine (“these people are not to be trusted, their interests does not lie in Northern Ireland their interest is self interest,”) in context with the words of Lord Carson, one hundred years ago, (“what a fool I was, I was only a puppet, and so was Ulster and so was Ireland in the political game that was to get the conservative party into power”) and ask your self what have you got in common with a capitalist millionaire living in England and then look at your neighbour who goes to a different church?

I think you will find we have more in common than that which divides us.

Raymond McMahon, Clogher