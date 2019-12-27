Unionists should view the prospect of a February Stormont election with vigour, not fear

There can be no doubt that the recent election result and the subsequent passing of the EU Withdrawal Bill, has created a sense of disillusionment within the unionist community, not seen in a generation.

The Union is currently being assailed from many angles both inside and outside of Ulster.

Letter to the editor

Political unionism appears to be struggling to develop a strategy in response to the current crisis.

It has also been reported that there is a sense of panic in the DUP, over the prospect of a February assembly election. So much so that that some feel that making a deal to ensure a speedy return to Stormont might be the ‘least worst option’.

Unionism needs to view the prospect of a February election with vigour as opposed to fear. Both the DUP and Ulster Unionists should use the opportunity to make it very clear that the proposed customs border in the Irish Sea is a blatant violation of the principle of consent which is at the core of both the Belfast and St Andrews Agreements.

The EU, Westminster and Nationalist Ireland need to be made to understand that there will be consequences because of this.

All strands of political unionism should publicly withdraw their support, from all other aspects of the those agreements, including a functioning assembly.

Restoring devolution at this moment would remove unionism’s only political bargaining chip. I believe the best strategy for Unionism would be for the DUP to agree in principle the terms of an Irish language act as a sign of goodwill to moderate centre party/nationalist voters.

However they must absolutely refuse to agree to its implementation or the re-establishment of the Executive whilst the prospect of a customs border in the Irish Sea remans in place.

Unionism must also resist any deal which involves the removal the petition of concern mechanism. Unionism has no reason to be passive or apologetic about this.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP need to be reminded that this mechanism was created at their request in 1998 to protect nationalist interests. Unionists are now only exercising the very minority rights that Nationalists have always demanded for themselves.

Of course the secretary of state and other parties will use the current strike by health workers to pressure unionists back into the executive. But the unionist response must be to expose this for the hypocrisy which it is.

If the Tories really care about health workers in Northern Ireland then it is their responsibility to implement direct rule, which they have refused to do for three years, least they anger Sinn Fein and the Irish government.

The unionist political parties need to use a potential assembly election to show that resolve against all-Ireland economic regulation is still strong.

All unionist MLAs candidates must put be prepared to put country before person or stand aside. They all must make an election pledge that they are prepared to collapse devolution if a customs border in the Irish Sea comes into place.

Direct rule will of course provide challenges for unionism as it always has. However making a quick deal to restore devolution will only be seen as sign of weakness by the current ‘Axis against Ulster’.

It will also only be a short term fix at best.

Sinn Fein (supported by the Irish government) will soon find another issue to collapse the executive again and demand more movement towards Irish unity to restore it.

The Tory government will happily obliged if they believe unionists will eventually succumb, if only to save devolution.

I would suggest that unionism uses a potential period of direct rule to reflect on its current situation.

The time has come for unionist parties to develop long term strategies on alternatives to Irish unity and on how best to preserve the unique British-Ulster identity.

Kirk McDowell B.Sc. Belfast BT5