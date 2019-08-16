Varadkar is a wolf in sheep’s clothing as far as the Union is concerned

Have we at last got a prime minister who will stand up to Sinn Fein/IRA, Republic of Ireland ministers and Brussels’ intransigence?

They have tried to blame the British for forcing a hard border when nothing could be further from the truth.

Varadkar may make trips to Northern Ireland to ‘soft soap’ the unionist people but I am sure any unionist worth their salt realises he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing as far as the Union is concerned.

The brass necks of Conveney and Varadkar have no respect for the democratic will of the United Kingdom, yet they misuse the Belfast Agreement. Varadkar has been coming to Northern Ireland seemingly at will, even though he is the main reason for the British people not getting a fair deal.

The Belfast Agreement has become a big mistake for unionists, not just because of the ‘behind the backs’ deals that have been done with republicans.

Sinn Fein/IRA are able to hold Northern Ireland to ransom as they seek to destroy from within.

What did the DUP agree at the Stormont House Agreement on legacy?

They did little to annul the OTR letters which would have been an honourable reason to bring down Stormont.

They seem to have been sitting on their hands when it comes to protecting our security forces from trumped up allegations while the true victims of terrorism still await justice.

The government have even tried to buy real victims off with a pension that includes terrorists.

The DUP seemingly taking the word of a government minister that the government will not include terrorists in victims’ pensions is wishful thinking.

This is not a time for unionists to be divided.

We must hold fast to the United Kingdom even in a no-deal Brexit. The status of Northern Ireland within the UK is more important than leaving the EU.

We must not give in to bullying from the Republic of Ireland or its EU masters.

John Mulholland

Doagh