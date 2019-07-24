We are not Irish, we are a distinct people

So Senator Mark Daly is graciously concerned to allay unionist fears (‘Unionists fear of a loss of identity in a united Ireland,’ July 18).

He seeks to assure us that we would be accommodated and welcomed in his imagined new Ireland.

In fact Senator Daly can rest easy and not trouble himself on the matter.

The reality is that we are a distinct and separate people whose identity was first forged in the sectarian massacres of 1641.

The wisdom of our forefathers in rejecting Dublin rule has been illustrated by the sectarian terrorist campaign from 1969, a campaign facilitated by the Irish government.

We are not Irish and the Irish nation and state have no claim on us or our country.

Robert Wallace, Portadown