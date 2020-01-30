We are supposed to be a Christian nation and by the grace of God will be again

A message for Britain and our Parliaments:

Westminster ,Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast please take the advice of King George VI in his 1939 new year message ‘Put your hand into the hand of God that will be safer to you than a known way.’

Bring back the Holy Bible into our Parliaments schools and homes let God’s word be our guide and final authority, as King George VI advised that will be safer for sure than a known way as the Holy hand of the Holy God and the Holy Bible leads us on and forward in our new role in the world and so fulfil a previous monarch’s testimony that the Bible made this nation a great nation and it can happen again.

A Christian nation we are supposed to be and by the grace of God we will be a Christian nation again, no longer slaves to sin, Christ came to deliver us on the cross outside the walls of Jerusalem, our spiritual role can be to prepare the nations of the world for Christ’s coming back to the nation of Israel at his second coming.

www.revivalinthewest.org

Hylands Mitchell, Fermanagh BT94