What a brass neck Leo Varadkar and the Dublin government have.

They now want to change the law, and the Belfast Agreement, because of the failure of someone who wants to change their citizenship while bringing their husband to Northern Ireland.

Why does she not take him to the Republic and give it a try? Although born in the United Kingdom, Miss De Souza wants to have been born Irish!

Thankfully the right decision was made by the tribunal courts.

When our security personnel asked the authorities in the Republic to extradite suspected terrorists during the troubles, we were met with a refusal by their courts to co-operate.

Even today with the Kingsmill inquest, the authorities in the Republic are not co-operating with the families in terms of what they know. This is all in the determination for Irish unity.

Now we may have a border in the Irish sea separating us from our biggest market. This again is being done to appease Dublin.

We have got the worst deal that effectively makes us not a full part of the United Kingdom, having to obey the rules of a foreign entity without our consent.

It seems it is all right to ignore consent when it involves unionists, yet republicans are able to bring down the assembly because of an Irish language act.

I believe the truth is it was more to do with Brexit. What do unionists do now? Do we roll over and have our bellies tickled or do all true unionists stand together and fight this undemocratic land grab?

I believe the coming days will decide the future of our destiny as part of the UK – something that will affect the future of our children.

Let’s hope we can win the battle!

John Mulholland, Doagh