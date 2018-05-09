We must seize symbols back

When I played rugby for Ireland in the 1980s, there were years where the most dangerous place in the world to be a police officer was Northern Ireland.

Those trying to murder them, and ordinary unionists like me, as they tried to unite the people of Ireland by literally blowing them to bits, were wrapped in the symbols of the Irish Tricolour and the Soldier’s Song!

Letters to Editor

Yet we played for Ireland, alongside serving RUC officers on the team, all protected by Garda officers who were prepared to lay down their lives for those they were tasked to protect.

At matches in Dublin the Tricolour flew and the Soldier’s Song was sung but those symbols were used in a way which meant something very different from those used by violent republicanism.

They were about inclusion and friendship and a concept of identity that could be both British and Irish and so we were able to stand with respect before every game.

There are those of us who while we have a constitutional preference for Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom want a genuinely shared Northern Ireland, great relations across this island and these islands.

The symbols of Northern Ireland we adhere to are inclusive and represent building relationships so we all do well, and very different to the same symbols used by those who promoted hatred and carried out murder in our past.

While it is work in progress, both rugby and the IFA have shown a better way for our society to work and live together by building an inclusive society.

So we should respect that, and the symbols and what they represent, and seize them back off those who promoted hatred, division and tragedy in the past and challenge those who continue to promote their narrow hatreds.

To Cliftonville – which a good friend of mine played for many years ago – by showing respect for British symbols such as the Union flag (which is also Irish, in that it incorporates St Patrick’s Cross), and an anthem which pays tribute to a Queen who has shown herself absolutely committed to building relations across these islands and across the world, you would help unite the people of this island in stark contrast to over 100 years of violent republicanism.

Trevor Ringland, Holywood