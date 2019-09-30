We need a coalition of independent MPs to form a national unity government

Boris Johnson is the worst and most divisive prime minister in United Kingdom history.

His dangerous actions and crass manner are poisoning our political culture and society.

But the problem is bigger than one man or even one party, it is the party system itself.

In this sense, Boris Johnson is a symptom not the cause.

He is a self-serving opportunist who has taken advantage of the intellectual and moral degradation of his party.

Once the protector of the economy, the constitution and the Union, the Tory party now poses a mortal threat to all three.

Similarly, the once great Labour Party has been captured by a gang of Marxists, whose policy agenda amounts to a declaration of war on civil liberties like freedom of association and property-ownership.

And the Liberal Democrats, once the party of moderate and respected statesmen like Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy, are now led by fundamentalist extremists.

Party loyalty in itself is no bad thing.

It can be a stimulant to robust debate.

But when it degenerates into fanaticism and naked sectarianism, it is time for a change and civic society must intervene directly to bring this about.

That is why I call on civic leaders in every constituency in the UK to think about standing as independents in the coming years, in order to bring about over time a Parliament of Independents, which will truly put country before party.

In the meantime, those MPs who have the courage to defy the leaders of their respective parties must come together to form a government of national unity led by Ken Clarke, the Father of the House of Commons, which should preside for the remaining three years of this parliament.

Boris Johnson seeks to portray himself as a Churchill or Thatcher-like saviour of the nation, but he is more like the tyrannical James II, who was overthrown by William of Orange.

His administration represents not the birth of a golden age but the dark before the dawn.

Adam Moore, Belfast BT6