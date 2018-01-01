We thank readers for their support in 2017 and wish them a happy 2018

It was another politically turbulent year in 2017, albeit not as seismic as 2016, when Brexit and the election of Donald Trump sent reverberations around the world.

The failure of Theresa May to win an overall majority in her surprise general election in June illustrated that there is in fact a real prospect of Jeremy Corbyn reaching Downing Street, which experts had dismissed.

In Northern Ireland, the political stalemate lasted the whole year. However, it has not yet resulted in the reward that Sinn Fein seemed to expect it would. With resolve on the part of the DUP and UK government, no such reward will be forthcoming in 2018 either.

Northern Ireland, the UK, and the world seem to face huge challenges. But the protests in Iran and the toppling of Robert Mugabe have shown that positive and unexpected change can suddenly arrive. Let us hope there will be more of that sort of progress in the coming year.

Brexit will dominate politics and economics. Northern Ireland, having a land border, faces particular challenges which Dublin has seemed to want to emphasise more than resolve. The Province needs to forge a path forward not only for how best to respond to Brexit, but how also, in the longer term, to wean itself off the huge subsidy from the Treasury.

We, as a small newspaper, have been working hard to report on all these events and to provide analysis of them.

This paper turned 280 in September, and maintained its position as the oldest English language daily title in the world. Papers have been going through a difficult time and readers have tolerated price rises. These are the way to ensure the vital survival of trusted titles in a time of fake news.

If it wasn’t for the loyal army of readers who buy us every day (and who can avail of subscriptions to cut the cost of such purchases) such an operation would not be possible.

We thank you for your support in 2017 and wish you a happy new year and best wishes, health and happiness for 2018.