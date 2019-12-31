We urge the Royal British Legion to reverse its decision to close Bennet House respite centre in Portrush

With total disbelief the veteran community in Ireland learned recently that a decision had been taken by the Royal British Legion in London to close our sole respite centre, Bennet House in Portrush.

It is not an exaggeration to say that we are shocked at the news, especially the many thousands who have availed of its services, that our place of respite will disappear in early 2020.

Bennet House is one of four centres earmarked for closure; a step taken without consultation with the membership.

It is a decision that must be resisted by us all.

We call upon The Royal British Legion Trustees to reverse this decision and listen to the voices of those who live in Ireland.

On Saturday veterans and supporters joined with us at a vigil outside Bennet House a special place to many who can avail of a short break as part of their coping mechanism.

It is right that we treat our veterans properly and give them the opportunity to heal. We must send a strong message to the RBL Trustees that they are wrong and they must reverse their decision.

Those who attended held high their message: Ireland’s veterans say no to the closure.

George Black MBE, Richard Scott MBE, Mark McLaughlin