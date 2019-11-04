Well done to Nigel Dodds, for his constructive approach to unionist unity

I congratulate Nigel Dodds MP for the way he firstly, handled the debate regarding the wrongful threat to Ulster Unionist Party staff and his constructive manner on a united strategy between the DUP and UUP.

I also congratulate the Ulster Unionists on their willingness to set aside old memories to make it possible for two unionists to try and get elected.

I must say I was rattled at the outset by some of Nigel Dodds’s silly colleagues jumping in with wisecracks and scorn provocative enough to raise anger and wreck an essential project.

Such people would do well having a muzzle fitted during a crisis.

David Barbour, former UUP councillor, Coleraine