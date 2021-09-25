What a joy it has been to see the return of Northern Ireland’s much-loved Balmoral Show after two and a half years

News Letter editorial

One of the big advantages of holding the Balmoral Show at the old Maze prison site is space.

One of the big disadvantages of the much-loved King’s Hall venue was it was cramped.

Balmoral Park has ample room for exhibitions, and wide walking areas between them, and for car parking.

The space at the new site was all the more obvious yesterday, without some of the queues to get in of recent years.

Covid restrictions are still taking their toll on any full return to normality.

Yet for all the grey weather on Friday, Balmoral had what seemed like its third successful day.

Today it should have its fourth, as the show returns to an older tradition of being a four-day event (in recent decades it had become a three-day affair).

The autumn is not a natural time for agricultural shows, but better now than not at all. There had been no Balmoral in May last year or May this year due to coronavirus.

Despite what has seemed like reduced numbers of visitors this year, the atmosphere was still thriving, with people coming from across these islands.

Balmoral styles itself as an agrifood event, and there has been certainly a lot of food on offer.

But it is still seen as fundamentally a farming event in a society in which farming and rural life holds such a cherished place. And what a joy it is to see it back.

